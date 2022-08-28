Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $404,000 Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

WPRT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $196.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 2.41. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

