Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $92.70. 12,286,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,485,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

