Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 3.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.