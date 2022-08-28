Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 560,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 170,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.87. 15,531,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,716,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

