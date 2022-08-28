Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,512. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

