WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 88.2% against the US dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $90,526.12 and $2.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00054335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 160.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.