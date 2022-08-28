Whiteheart Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,685.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $941,118.82 and $13,685.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $105.89 or 0.00528775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

