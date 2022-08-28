Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($45.92) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.94) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,851.25 ($46.54).
Whitbread Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,507 ($30.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11,938.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,588.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
Read More
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.