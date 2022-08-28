Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($45.92) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.94) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,851.25 ($46.54).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,507 ($30.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11,938.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,588.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.68.

In other news, insider Chris Kennedy bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,436 ($29.43) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($30,023.20).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

