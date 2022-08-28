WePower Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. WePower has a market cap of $603,006.78 and $109.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083772 BTC.

WePower is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

