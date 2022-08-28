Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.73.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.