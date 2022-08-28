Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

