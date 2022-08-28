Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the July 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.94. 63,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,187. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

