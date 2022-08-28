Wedbush Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.91. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

