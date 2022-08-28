Wedbush Comments on Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the network technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $421.55 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.14, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,966 shares of company stock worth $417,739,166. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

