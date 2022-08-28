WebDollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $22,397.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00158521 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,611,986,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
