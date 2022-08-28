Wealthspan Partners LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average of $248.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

