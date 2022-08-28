Wealthspan Partners LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 87.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 2.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

