Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,059 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

