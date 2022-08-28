Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $353.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $300.81 on Friday. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.