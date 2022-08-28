Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Waste Connections worth $262,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.