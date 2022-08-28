Wagerr Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008840 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,240,488 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.