VYNK CHAIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,574.00 (VYNC)

VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One VYNK CHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VYNK CHAIN has a market capitalization of $25,493.29 and approximately $11,574.00 worth of VYNK CHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VYNK CHAIN has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00830722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About VYNK CHAIN

Buying and Selling VYNK CHAIN

