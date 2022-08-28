Vulcano (VULC) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Vulcano (VULC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Vulcano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcano has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Vulcano has a total market capitalization of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcano alerts:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Basilisk (BSX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

Vulcano (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.