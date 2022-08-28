Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €140.94 ($143.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €138.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €150.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12-month high of €208.35 ($212.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

