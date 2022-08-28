Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.67.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VWAGY. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
