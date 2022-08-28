Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

