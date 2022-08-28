Vision Capital Corp Sells 77,082 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Vision Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,082 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned about 0.59% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,104,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,851,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12,369.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 818,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 812,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 114.34. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

