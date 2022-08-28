Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 3.3 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

