Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Head-To-Head Review

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Epsilon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 228.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Epsilon Energy pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 14.55% 4.34% 3.25% Epsilon Energy 42.69% 31.90% 25.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Epsilon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.36 $57.94 million $1.42 22.20 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 4.10 $11.63 million $1.07 7.07

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Epsilon Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

