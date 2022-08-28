Viberate 1-Day Volume Tops $2.67 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $4.75 million and $2.67 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083662 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

