VIBE (VIBE) Achieves Market Cap of $652,713.84

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $652,713.84 and $272.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 387,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

