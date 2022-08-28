Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,031. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 279,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

