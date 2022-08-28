Verasity Achieves Market Cap of $49.97 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $49.97 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

