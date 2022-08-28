Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

