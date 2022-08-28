Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

