Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. 1,422,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,870. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06.

