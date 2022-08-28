Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 15.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,692,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,767,000 after acquiring an additional 154,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $246.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.