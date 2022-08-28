VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period.

