VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
