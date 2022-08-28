USDEX Price Tops $1.07 (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, USDEX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00005370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDEX has a market capitalization of $408,362.07 and approximately $49,235.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDEX alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 387,509.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,997.38 or 0.09980332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.