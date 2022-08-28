Unlock Protocol (UDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,509.00

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

