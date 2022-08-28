Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 833,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.