Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $53.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
