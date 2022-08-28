Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $53.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

