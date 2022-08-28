United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Community Banks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after purchasing an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

