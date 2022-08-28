UniMex Network Price Hits $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $415,791.80 and approximately $101.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,593,130 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

