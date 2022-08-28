Umbrella Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,069.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $71,069.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

