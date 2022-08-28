Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.9 %

UI opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.93. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $344.77.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.