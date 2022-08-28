Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.9 %
UI opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.93. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $344.77.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.
