Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $186,363.60 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00207597 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

