U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 141,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,704. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $80.13 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.