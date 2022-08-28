Truist Financial Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. XN LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,262,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,658,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

