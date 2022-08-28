TrueChain Price Down 33.5% This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $202,572.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00157275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.
About TrueChain
TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.
TrueChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
